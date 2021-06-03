 Skip to main content

Tyler to Acquire Financial Cloud Software Provider VendEngine for $84M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Tyler to Acquire Financial Cloud Software Provider VendEngine for $84M
  • Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE: TYLinked an agreement to acquire VendEngine for $84 million in cash.
  • VendEngine is a cloud-based software provider focused on financial technology for the corrections market.
  • The acquisition aimed to better respond to the evolving needs of local and state government agencies and the residents served by the companies.
  • The transaction is estimated to close in Q3.
  • Deane, a member of the Technology Advisory Council for the International Corrections & Prisons Association, will serve as the GM, supported by the current VendEngine leadership team. The VendEngine business unit will continue to be based in Nashville.
  • Tyler held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar.31, 2021.
  • Price action: TYL shares traded lower by 0.58% at $398.65 on the last check Thursday.

