Triterras to Acquire Minority Interest in ECAPS For $4M; Forge Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Triterras to Acquire Minority Interest in ECAPS For $4M; Forge Partnership
  • Triterras Inc (NASDAQ: TRITinked a letter of intent for a strategic partnership and minority interest acquisition in Singapore’s Electronic Cash and Payment Solutions (S) Pte Ltd., (ECAPS) for $4 million.
  • Triterras can elect a board member in ECAPS under the arrangement.
  • ECAPS is an open banking platform catering to India’s emerging Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) marketplace.
  • ECAPS also plans to expand into Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.
  • Triterras recently closed the acquisition of Middle East supply chain finance platform, Invoice Bazaar, and forged a partnership with Western Union Business Solutions.
  • Price action: TRIT shares traded lower by 2.29% at $6.32 on the last check Monday.

