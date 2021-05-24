Triterras to Acquire Minority Interest in ECAPS For $4M; Forge Partnership
- Triterras Inc (NASDAQ: TRIT) inked a letter of intent for a strategic partnership and minority interest acquisition in Singapore’s Electronic Cash and Payment Solutions (S) Pte Ltd., (ECAPS) for $4 million.
- Triterras can elect a board member in ECAPS under the arrangement.
- ECAPS is an open banking platform catering to India’s emerging Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) marketplace.
- ECAPS also plans to expand into Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.
- Triterras recently closed the acquisition of Middle East supply chain finance platform, Invoice Bazaar, and forged a partnership with Western Union Business Solutions.
- Price action: TRIT shares traded lower by 2.29% at $6.32 on the last check Monday.
