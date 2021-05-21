 Skip to main content

Snap to Acquire British AR Company For Over $500M: The Verge
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) will acquire British augmented reality (AR) technology company, WaveOptics Ltd, for a purchase price of over $500 million, The Verge reports.
  • It will pay half the purchase price in stock at closing and the other half in either cash or stock in two years.
  • Snap is competing with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to spearhead the AR devices market after the smartphone, Reuters reports.
  • Snap recently showcased a new version of its AR-enabled Spectacles glasses exclusively for AR developers.
  • Snap held $968 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: SNAP shares traded higher by 0.44% at $57.32 on the last check Friday.

