 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Just Eat Takeaway Publishes Prospectus For Proposed $7B GrubHub Acquisition: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Just Eat Takeaway Publishes Prospectus For Proposed $7B GrubHub Acquisition: Reuters
  • Amsterdam-based food delivery company, Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (OTC: TKAYF) published the prospectus for its proposed $7 billion acquisition of U.S. peer GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB), Reuters reports.
  • Takeaway shareholders had approved the deal in October.
  • GrubHub shareholders will meet to vote on the offer on June 10.
  • GrubHub had previously declined Uber Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: UBER) acquisition offer for $65 - $70 per share in favor of Just Eat Takeaway.com’s all-stock transaction valued at $75.15 per share.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com’s orders surged by 79% in Q1 2021, almost twice its growth estimates from the pandemic-induced boom in-home eating in Britain and other markets.
  • Price action: GRUB shares traded lower by 8.48% at $58.8 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRUB + TKAYF)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Food Delivery Business Won The Pandemic But Uncertainty Lies Ahead
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 11, 2021
Uber Peer Bolt Launches Car-Sharing Project In Tallinn: Bloomberg
Turkish Delivery App Getir Seeks To Raise $500M At $7B Valuation: Bloomberg
Ant, Uber-Backed Indian Food Delivery Startup Zomato Sets For $1.1B US IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Food Delivery ReutersM&A News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com