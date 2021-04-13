 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amsterdam's Just Eat Takeaway Reports Home Delivery Order Surge Due To Pandemic Resurgence: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Share:
Amsterdam's Just Eat Takeaway Reports Home Delivery Order Surge Due To Pandemic Resurgence: Reuters
  • Amsterdam-based food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com’s orders surged by 79% in the first quarter of 2021, nearly double its growth estimates of over 42% due to the pandemic induced boom in home eating in Britain and other markets, Reuters reports.
  • The company, which suffered a loss last year, expected order growth for the rest of 2021 despite the ease in the pandemic restrictions.
  • Britain had been a great market on the heels of the $7.8 billion acquisition of Just Eat in April 2020, stated CEO Jitse Groen.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com bagged 63.8 million orders in Britain in the first quarter, growing 96% year on year from Takeaway and Just Eat’s joint orders. Higher food delivery services by restaurants for takeout meals further contributed to the demand surge.
  • Takeaway stock had plummeted after its March 31 IPO. 
  • Just Eat competes with smaller rivals Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)-owned Uber Eats and Deliveroo Holdings PLC (OTC: DROOF) in Britain.
  • Takeaway has not issued an earnings outlook, and its first-quarter earnings are due on May 12. However, the company has prioritized market share over profitability.
  • Takeaway reported a net loss of €151 million for March 2020.
  • Takeaway expected the consummation of its $7.3 billion proposed acquisition of U.S. peer GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) by the first half of 2021.
  • Yesterday, UBER reported the highest monthly level of total gross bookings for march 2021.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRUB + DROOF)

Southeast Asia's Ride-Hailing Giant Grab Going Public In Record-Breaking $39.6B SPAC Merger
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Olo Share Are Trading Lower After DoorDash Levels Fraud Charges: FT
Amazon-Backed Deliveroo Plunges In London Debut: FT
Uber Eats, Nimble Launch On-Demand Prescription Delivery In Chicago
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Online Food Ordering ReutersNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com