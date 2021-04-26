SiriusXM Acquires Roman Mars' 99% Invisible Podcast For Undisclosed Sum
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) announced it had acquired Roman Mars-owned 99% Invisible Inc for an undisclosed sum.
- Roman Mars was the creator, host, and executive producer of the 99% Invisible podcast.
- The acquisition brought the podcast host and his team to SiriusXM. They will continue to operate 99% Invisible, the podcast 'What Trump Can Teach Us About Con Law,' and develop new podcast projects.
- The 99% Invisible will become part of SiriusXM's acquired Stitcher podcast company.
- The 99% Invisible podcast will be available across SiriusXM's various audio streaming services, including the Stitcher, Pandora, and SiriusXM apps.
- Sirius held $71 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: SIRI shares traded higher by 0.31% at $6.4 on the last check Monday.
