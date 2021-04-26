 Skip to main content

SiriusXM Acquires Roman Mars' 99% Invisible Podcast For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 10:31am   Comments
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRIannounced it had acquired  Roman Mars-owned 99% Invisible Inc for an undisclosed sum.
  • Roman Mars was the creator, host, and executive producer of the 99% Invisible podcast.
  • The acquisition brought the podcast host and his team to SiriusXM. They will continue to operate 99% Invisible, the podcast 'What Trump Can Teach Us About Con Law,' and develop new podcast projects.
  • The 99% Invisible will become part of SiriusXM's acquired Stitcher podcast company.
  • The 99% Invisible podcast will be available across SiriusXM's various audio streaming services, including the Stitcher, Pandora, and SiriusXM apps.
  • Sirius held $71 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: SIRI shares traded higher by 0.31% at $6.4 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media

