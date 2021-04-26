Blackstone Offers To Acquire 26% Equity Interest In Mphasis For $1.1B
- Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) has offered to acquire an additional 26% stake in Indian IT outsourcing service provider, Mphasis Ltd, for $1.1 billion (₹82.6 billion), Mint reports.
- Blackstone had acquired a 60.5% equity interest in Mumbai-listed Mphasis from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) at ₹430 per share in 2016 to tap India's double-digit IT industry growth.
- Three Blackstone entities have offered to acquire an additional 49.3 million shares in Mphasis at ₹1,677.16 per share signifying a 1.1% discount the Friday closing share price, Bloomberg reports. Blackstone's move is in sync with its plans to drive investment in the South Asian nation.
- Blackstone Capital Partners VI fund's plan to divest a 55.31% equity interest in Mphasis to an entity under Blackstone Capital Partners VIII and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia funds led to the offer. Blackstone has earmarked up to $2.8 billion for the controlling stake.
- Mphasis offered IT outsourcing services to global companies, including cloud computing services and digital processes for businesses. The company's partners and clients include Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, according to its website.
- Price Action: BX shares closed at $87.22 on Friday.
