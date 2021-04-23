 Skip to main content

Panasonic To Acquire Remaining 80% Blue Yonder Stake For $7.1B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
Panasonic To Acquire Remaining 80% Blue Yonder Stake For $7.1B
  • Panasonic Corp (OTC: PCRFYagreed to acquire the remaining 80% stake in digital fulfillment platform provider Blue Yonder Holding Inc for $7.1 billion from Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) and New Mountain Capital LLC.
  • Blue Yonder was a supply chain provider offering an end-to-end platform driven by AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning), serving as a “system of intelligence” for its global retail, manufacturing, and logistics customers. Blue Yonder’s cloud-based LuminateTM platform seamlessly managed every supply chain node across planning, execution, and commerce on one unified platform.
  • The purchase consideration included $5.6 for stake acquisition and the remaining towards debt repayment.
  • The transaction will be financed with cash and a bridge loan.
  • This acquisition builds on the Panasonic and Blue Yonder’s January 2019 strategic relationship, with a partnership, followed by a joint venture company in Japan in November 2019.
  • Panasonic acquired a 20% stake in Blue Yonder in July for $800 million at a $5.5 billion valuation, Bloomberg reports. The remaining stake has been acquired at an $8.5 billion valuation.
  • This acquisition will consolidate Panasonic’s portfolio and accelerate their shared Autonomous Supply Chain mission, empowering customers to optimize their supply chains using the combined power of AI/ML and IoT and edge devices. The fusion of supply, demand and commerce solutions with IoT and edge technologies enabled companies to utilize predictive business insights better.
  • Earlier this month, Blue Yonder had confidentially filed for a proposed initial public offering.
  • Price action: PCRFY shares traded lower by 2.65% at $12.12 on the last check Friday.

