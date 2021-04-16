 Skip to main content

Square Enix Stock Gains On Takeover Rumors: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
Square Enix Stock Gains On Takeover Rumors: Bloomberg
  • Final Fantasy series games owner, Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTC: SQNNY) (OTC: SQNXF) stock jumped 12% on the Tokyo Exchange on Friday after the CTFN website named acquisition proposal from two anonymous bankers, Bloomberg reports.
  • However, Square denied receiving the proposal and said it did not intend to sell any part of the business. The company has reached a market valuation of $7.8 billion (845 billion yen).
  • The year 2020 witnessed video game deals worth $25 billion, according to Bloomberg.
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) accounted for a $7.5 billion acquisition of The Elder Scrolls, Doom, and Fallout series maker, Bethesda Softworks, Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) snapped up racing game maker Codemasters Group Holdings for $1.2 billion, beating Take-Two Interactive Software Inc’s (NASDAQ: TTWO) offer.
  • Bloomberg has projected robust M&A volume from cash-rich game makers, targeting smaller, private developers instead of larger listed companies.
  • Microsoft had failed to acquire Square in 1999 due to a low offer before it merged with Enix.
  • Price action: SQNXF shares traded higher by 6.64% at $61.48 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Japan video gamesM&A News Tech Media

