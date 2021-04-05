Magnite Stock Is Trading Lower On Raising $412.5M Debt To Finance SpotX Acquisition
- Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) priced and syndicated a 7-year $360 million senior secured term loan B and a 5-year $52.5 million senior secured revolving credit facility.
- The offering proceeds of the Term Loan B and existing $400 million convertible notes due 2026 will be used to pay the cash purchase price of the SpotX acquisition, related transaction fees and expenses, and excess cash for operations.
- The convertible note proceeds will help lower SpotX acquisition-related debt financing from Goldman Sachs by $200 million and reduce equity dilution from the SpotX acquisition by 1.6 million shares. The notes carried a conversion premium of 100% following capped call addition.
- Magnite held cash and cash equivalent of $117.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: MGNI shares traded lower by 7.38% at $39.60 on the last check Monday.
