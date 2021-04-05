 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Magnite Stock Is Trading Lower On Raising $412.5M Debt To Finance SpotX Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:
Magnite Stock Is Trading Lower On Raising $412.5M Debt To Finance SpotX Acquisition
  • Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNIpriced and syndicated a 7-year $360 million senior secured term loan B and a 5-year $52.5 million senior secured revolving credit facility.
  • The offering proceeds of the Term Loan B and existing $400 million convertible notes due 2026 will be used to pay the cash purchase price of the SpotX acquisition, related transaction fees and expenses, and excess cash for operations.
  • The convertible note proceeds will help lower SpotX acquisition-related debt financing from Goldman Sachs by $200 million and reduce equity dilution from the SpotX acquisition by 1.6 million shares. The notes carried a conversion premium of 100% following capped call addition.
  • Magnite held cash and cash equivalent of $117.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: MGNI shares traded lower by 7.38% at $39.60 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGNI)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Magnite Seeks To Raise $350M Via Private Debt Offering
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Financing Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com