 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DraftKings To Offer Jackpots Through BlueRibbon Software Acquisition

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Share:
DraftKings To Offer Jackpots Through BlueRibbon Software Acquisition

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced Monday it has acquired BlueRibbon Software Ltd., a Tel Aviv-based jackpot and iGaming company.

What Happened: BlueRibbon’s technology will be integrated into DraftKing’s products, allowing the company to offer additional features such as jackpots, promotions and rewards that can be individually tailored to its customers. BlueRibbon’s jackpot technology can be applied to any vertical, game or content for customers to play jackpots as an additional feature to other games.

“Integrating BlueRibbon’s proprietary, proven technology will enable DraftKings to create dynamic incentives for our users as they engage with our products,” said Paul Liberman, DraftKings co-founder and president, Global Technology and Product.

Why It Matters: DraftKings currently has the largest presence in the U.S. with its products available in 14 states. Continuing to increase product offerings may help DraftKings keep ahead of the competition.

“We created BlueRibbon to give companies the ability to differentiate themselves within the highly competitive sports betting and iGaming industries with unique and innovative marketing platform,” said Amir Askarov, CEO of BlueRibbon.

What’s Next: DraftKings plans to fully incorporate Blue Ribbon’s current business, keeping its current leadership team and employee base. DraftKings also plans to increase hiring at the Tel-Aviv office.

DKNG Price Action: Shares of DraftKings are up Monday morning by 0.56% at $63.23. 

(Photo: DraftKings)

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

Is There Still Opportunity In SPACs?
The 'March SPACness' Final Four Is Set: Are These The Best Former SPACs?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
DraftKings Acquires VSiN In Push For Content And Customers: What Investors Should Know
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In American Airlines, DraftKings Or GameStop?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amir Askarov gaming Mergers and Acquisitions Paul LiebermanM&A News Sports General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com