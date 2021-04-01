Mastercard To Acquire Minority Stake In Airtel Africa's Mobile Money Operations For $100M: CNBC
- Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) will acquire a 3.75% stake in Airtel Africa subsidiary, Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV), for $100 million (Rs 733 crore) at a $2.65 billion valuation, CNBC reports.
- AMC BV is the holding company for several of Airtel Africa’s mobile money operations. It owns and operates mobile money businesses across all of Airtel Africa’s 14 operating countries.
- Mastercard and Airtel Africa have inked agreements to consolidate partnerships across multiple geographies and zones, including card issuance, payment gateway, payment processing, merchant acceptance, and remittance solutions.
- Airtel Africa will use the acquisition proceeds for debt repayment and investment in network and sales infrastructure.
- Mastercard held cash and cash equivalents of $10.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: MA shares traded lower by 0.5% at $356.05 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.