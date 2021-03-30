SWK Technologies To Acquire PeopleSense's HCM Division For Undisclosed Sum
- Business software applications and managed IT services provider SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT) subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc, has signed a letter of intent to acquire the human capital management (HCM) division of PeopleSense, Inc, a reseller of Sage Software's human resource management solutions.
- PeopleSense has implemented HCM solutions to clientele across over half of the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The pandemic induced remote work further elevated the importance for HCM to track, connect, communicate and support employees, conduct workforce planning, and reorganize employees.
- SWK Technologies recently acquired Sage Software solutions reseller CT-Solution, Inc for an undisclosed sum.
- SilverSun held cash and cash equivalents of $6.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: SSNT shares traded higher by 0.36% at $6.55 on the last check Tuesday.
