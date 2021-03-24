 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alithya To Acquire Quebec's R3D Conseil For C$76M And Ink Commercial Agreements Worth C$600M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 9:10am   Comments
Share:

Strategy and digital transformation provider Alithya Group Inc (NASDAQ: ALYAinked an agreement to acquire Quebec’s digital solutions firm R3D Conseil.

  • This transaction included annual minimum volume commitments of C$600 million in combined revenues during the initial 10-year term commercial agreements with Québecor and Beneva (via its subsidiary, La Capitale).
  • R3D Conseil revenue amounted to C$63 million in FY20. The transaction is expected to drive Alithya’s profitability from the annual minimum volume commitments and value-added projects ensuing from the new commercial agreements.
  • The purchase price, assessed at C$76 million (excluding the debt assumption of C$8.5 million), is payable via 25.5 million class A subordinate voting shares of Alithya to R3D Conseil shareholders representing 30% of Alithya’s shares.
  • R3D Conseil’s two principal shareholders, Québecor and Beneva, would respectively hold about 11.9% and 11.9% of Alithya’s share capital and 6.7% and 6.7% of the voting rights attached to Alithya’s shares.
  • Existing Alithya shareholder Investissement Québec’s interest would increase to 8.7% of Alithya’s share capital and 4.9% of the voting rights attached to Alithya’s shares.
  • Alithya’s cash balance amounted to C$9.4 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: ALYA shares traded higher by 28.4% at $3.03 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALYA)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2021
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com