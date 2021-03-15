Alaska Communications Stockholders Approve ATN International Merger
- Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: ALSK) announced shareholder approval certifying the previously announced merger agreement between Alaska and a newly formed entity created by ATN International Inc (NASDAQ: ATNI) and ATN's financial partner Freedom 3 Capital, LLC.
- The merger will lead to Alaska Communications becoming a consolidated, majority-owned, and operated subsidiary of ATN.
- ATN International agreed to acquire Alaska in an all-cash transaction valued at $332 million under the arrangement.
- ATN International's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $105 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Price action: ALSK shares traded lower by 0.52% at $3.26 on the last check Monday.
