 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alaska Communications Stockholders Approve ATN International Merger
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Share:
  • Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: ALSKannounced shareholder approval certifying the previously announced merger agreement between Alaska and a newly formed entity created by ATN International Inc (NASDAQ: ATNI) and ATN's financial partner Freedom 3 Capital, LLC. 
  • The merger will lead to Alaska Communications becoming a consolidated, majority-owned, and operated subsidiary of ATN.
  • ATN International agreed to acquire Alaska in an all-cash transaction valued at $332 million under the arrangement.
  • ATN International's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $105 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: ALSK shares traded lower by 0.52% at $3.26 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALSK + ATNI)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021
ATN International Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com