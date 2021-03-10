 Skip to main content

Thoma Bravo To Acquire Data Integrity Provider Talend For $2.4B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 9:57am
  • Private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with data integration and data integrity provider Talend SA (NASDAQ: TLND) to acquire it for $2.4 billion or $66 per share, signifying a 29% premium to Talend’s closing price of $51.30 on March 9.
  • Talend’s board unanimously approved the MoU.
  • Talend would become a private company and continue investing in its cloud transition and products and solutions serving the evolving data needs of its customers under the arrangement.
  • Qatalyst Partners is the financial advisor to Talend and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. and Gide Loyrette Nouel are the legal counsel.
  • Talend’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $163 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: TLND shares are up 27.6% at $65.45 on the last check Wednesday.

