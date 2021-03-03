Digital Turbine Acquires Programmatic Mobile Advertising DSP Company Triapodi For $22.5M

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) announced the acquisition of Israel’s programmatic mobile advertising DSP (Demand Side Platform) company Triapodi Ltd. (d/b/a Appreciate) for $22.5 million in cash. It also includes an additional consideration of $6 million in performance and retention bonuses.

Appreciate’s platform works with mobile measurement partners (MMPs), exchanges, advertisers to programmatically optimize user-acquisition and ROI for the mobile marketers utilizing its platform.

Appreciate currently scores 60 billion daily auctions on its platform.

The acquisition is in line with Digital Turbine’s strategy to provide a wide-ranging media and advertising solution for its operator and OEM partners and enriching the mobile experience for end-users.

Digital Turbine CEO Bill Stone expects ad-tech and algorithmic expertise from the acquisition, including synergies associated with the AdColony business. Digital Turbine recently acquired AdColony from Otello for $400 million.

Price action: APPS shares are trading higher by 3.89% at $96.64 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.