Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cinedigm Expands Into Horror Genre With Screambox Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 11:57am   Comments
Share:
  • Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDMacquired streaming service Screambox, which has been touted as the horror streaming substitute of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) by Tech Times. The financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.
  • The horror genre raked $1.1 billion in box office revenue in 2019 and an estimated $2.3 billion in worldwide revenues.
  • It aims to expand the Screambox distribution to its subscription channel partners, including Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA), SlingTV, DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH).
  • The acquisition follows Cinedigm’s Fandor acquisition, termed as the Netflix of independent film by the Wall Street Journal.
  • Cinedigm's negative operating cash flow stood at $12.8 million as of September 30, 2020. Closing cash and cash equivalents amounted to $16.5 million.
  • It recently raised $7 million in a secondary offering for debt repayment and funding acquisitions.
  • Price action: CIDM shares are up 3.37% at $1.995 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CIDM)

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
50 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Online StreamingM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com