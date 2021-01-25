Breaking News: TFI To Acquire UPS Freight For $800M

TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) has agreed to acquire UPS Freight for about $800 million, the Canadian trucking and logistics company said on Monday.

The deal represents TFI's largest acquisition to date. It will dramatically increase the size of its truckload and less-than-truckload footprint in the United States.

"We're excited by this very attractive opportunity to extend our longstanding record of successful growth through acquisition, which will vault TFI International to one of the largest North American LTL carriers," TFI CEO Alain Bedard said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back at FreightWaves.com for more updates.

