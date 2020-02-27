PS Logistics Completes Acquisition Of Southeast Logistics

PS Holdco LLC announced that it has completed the acquisition of Southeast Logistics Inc, which includes the assets of Houndstooth Transportation, C Cross Transport and Viking Transportation.

Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Southeast Logistics has approximately 250 drivers and two terminals in Tuscaloosa and Waynesboro, Mississippi. The company specializes in shipments for the construction, steel and oil and gas industries.

"We are proud to welcome Southeast Logistics to the PS Logistics family. We look forward to working with their excellent drivers and experienced operations group to continue their great culture and strong customer service," said PS Logistics CEO Scott Smith.

The deal is expected to add scale and density to PS Logistics' operations in the Southeast. PS Logistics has completed 17 trucking and brokerage acquisitions since 2007, mostly partnering with families and owners in the flatbed trucking market.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"I am happy to be partnering with PS Logistics. We are a very family-oriented company. We have many employees, drivers and owner-operators who have been with us 15-plus years," said Southeast Logistics President and owner Beau Wicks.

PS Logistics has grown to become one of the largest flatbed transportation providers in the United States since being founded in 2004. The company's service offering includes: asset-based and non-asset-based transportation; brokerage; third-party logistics; managed transportation; warehousing; and supply chain services.

