Google Buys Typhoon Studios To Bolster Stadia

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 3:05pm   Comments
Google Buys Typhoon Studios To Bolster Stadia

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has acquired an independent startup Canadian game studio to boost the new Google game streaming platform Stadia.

Montreal-based Typhoon hasn't released any games yet, but is closing in on its first release, "Journey to the Savage Planet."

Google said in a press release that Typhoon has built a team of industry veterans "committed to the player experience" and that the team will join Google's first Stadia Games and Entertainment studio. It will be based in Montreal and led by Sébastien Puel.

Google also said Typhoon will continue to work on "Savage Planet: for multiple platforms.

Google stock was down slightly on Monday, trading at $1,347.

Apple Arcade Is The Company's Newest Subscription Gaming Service

How Google's Stadia Video Game Streamer Will Be 'Highly Disruptive'

Posted-In: eSports Google Stadia Stadia video gamesM&A News Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

