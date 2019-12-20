Barry Diller's IAC To Buy Care.com

Care.com (NYSE: CRCM) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will be acquired by IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) for $15 per share in an all-cash transaction of $500 million.

This valuation represents a 34% premium to Care.com's closing stock price on Oct. 25, the last trading day before a media report was published speculating about a potential sale process. Care.com is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care.

Care.com shares were up 15% to $15. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.81 and a 52-week low of $7.61.

IAC shares were up 1.5% to $242.10. The stock has a 52-week high of $268.72 and a 52-week low of $161.39.

