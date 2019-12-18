Bulk Carrier TransWood Acquires Kane Transport

Liquid and dry bulk truckload (TL) carrier TransWood, Inc. announced that it has acquired Minnesota-based bulk carrier Kane Transport. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Kane operates more than 150 trucks hauling petroleum products, construction and agricultural commodities throughout the upper Midwest. The company has 175 power units and 161 drivers according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA) database.

"Kane is a strategic addition to the TransWood family. They mirror our longevity in the transportation industry as well as our core values and commitment to safety and service. Kane's pledge to quality, and on-time service, without compromising on safety, or environmental stewardship are major factors in this acquisition," said TransWood's president Brian Wood.The deal increases TransWood's network of terminals to 41 from 36, allowing the carrier to build density throughout the Midwest.

Kane is a third-generation family-owned business that was founded in 1949. The company is headquartered in Sauk Centre, Minnesota with four locations throughout Minnesota and one in both North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The press release stated that Kane will continue to operate under its current structure, retaining its management team.

"Through this acquisition of skilled people and equipment, we can provide the additional hauling capacity of liquid bulk products to our customers in a larger service area including more capacity in core markets of the upper Midwest. We are thrilled to be able to gain so many high-quality transportation professionals, including drivers, with the same qualities of safe and caring service that our current TransWood employees pride themselves on," said Tranwood's vice president of sales and marketing Stan Meier.

Founded in 1928, Omaha-based TransWood is a family-owned bulk carrier with a national footprint. The company has 790 power units through TransWood, Inc. and its logistics arm according to the FMCSA.

Image Sourced from Pixabay