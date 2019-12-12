Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NYT: JPMorgan Denied Millionaire NFL Player Private Client Status For Racial Reasons
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 12, 2019 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
NYT: JPMorgan Denied Millionaire NFL Player Private Client Status For Racial Reasons

Banking giant JPMorgan & Chase Co. (NYSE: JPM) denied private client status to former national football league player Jimmy Kennedy because he is black, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Kennedy Denied Despite $800K In Deposits 

The Times accessed audio recordings of conversations between Kennedy and Charles Belton, an employee at Kennedy’s local JPMorgan branch in Arizona, who also happens to be black.

“You’re bigger than the average person, period. And you’re also an African-American,” Belton reportedly Kennedy in a conversation at the bank that took place in 2018. 

“We’re in Arizona. I don’t have to tell you about what the demographics are in Arizona. They don’t see people like you a lot.”

Kennedy, who earned $13 million in his time with the NFL, was denied the private client status despite depositing $800,000 at the bank, The Times reported.

JPMorgan typically offers the coveted status to clients who deposit more than $250,000.

Patricia Wexler, a JPMorgan spokeswoman, told The Times that the bank wasn’t previously aware of the audio recordings and has

placed an executive director on administrative leave while his conduct is investigated. The spokeswoman defended the bank's "overall treatment" of Kennedy and his former financial advsior Ricardo Peters, according to the Times. 

Systematic Racism At JPMorgan?

Belton was assigned to Kennedy’s case, after Peters, another black employee, was let go from JPMorgan.

Peters has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, accusing JPMorgan of racial discrimination, The Times said.

The bank denied accusations of racial discrimination in Peters' firing, telling the Times that the “facts are indisputable” in the case. 

JPMorgan faced similar racism accusations in a class action lawsuit brought by six black employees last year. The bank settled the lawsuit out of court for $24 million, as reported by Bloomberg at the time.

JPMorgan shares were trading 2.65% higher at $137.75 at the time of publication. 

Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

Posted-In: Jimmy Kennedy The New York TimesNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Major Cryptocurrency Exchange Faces $300M Lawsuit For Investor Fraud
China's Largest Insurer Blockchain And AI Subsidiary Slashes IPO Expectations — Again
There's A New Trading Tool That Allows Traders To Trade Cannabis With Leverage
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2019
6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

George Laurer, Designer Of The Now-Ubiquitous Bar Code, Dies At 94