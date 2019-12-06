Market Overview

Transportation Insight Acquires LTL Broker FreightPros
FreightWaves  
December 06, 2019
Transportation Insight Acquires LTL Broker FreightPros

Logistics provider Transportation Insight (TI) said Dec. 6 that it acquired less-than-truckload (LTL) broker Meridian Logistics LLC, which does business as FreightPros, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition expands privately held TI's LTL brokerage offerings. It operates a truckload brokerage unit through its December 2018 acquisition of Nolan Transportation Group, which also performs some LTL brokerage. FreightPros, by contrast, focuses exclusively on LTL brokerage.

A non-asset-based provider, TI holds itself out as a logistics handyman of sorts, performing a broad range of functions — supported by a solid IT platform — to improve customers' supply chains. TI operates across all modes. 

The acquisition is TI's fourth.

Image by Peter H from Pixabay

