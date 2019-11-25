LVMH And Tiffany Reached $16B Agreement

A fashion conglomerate LVMH (OTC: LVMUY) has confirmed an agreement to buy Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) in a $16.2 billion bid, the companies confirmed in a joint statement on Monday.

What Happened

European fashion conglomerate LVMH will buy the U.S. jewelry company at $135 per share in cash. The original LVMH offer made in October was $14.5 billion, $120 per share, which Tiffany saw as "undervaluing" of their company.

The owner of 75 fashion brands, including Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, aims to strengthen its position in the U.S. and jewelry business with this deal.

Tiffany's board of directors recommended the shareholders to take the deal, according to the statement.

What's Next

The deal is expected to be closed in the middle of the next year. It will still have to receive regulatory and Tiffany shareholders approvals.

Price Action

LVMH shares traded at $87.39, 0.18% higher at press time. Tiffany's stock closed at 125.51 Friday.

We're reached out to both companies for further comment.