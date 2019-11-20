Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GM Sues Fiat Chrysler, Alleges Racketeering And Corruption In UAW Negotiations

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
GM Sues Fiat Chrysler, Alleges Racketeering And Corruption In UAW Negotiations

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is suing rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU), alleging Fiat executives bribed union officials to gain an advantage over GM in how its contracts were structured.

The alleged corruption has also been the focus of a federal criminal probe into Fiat Chrysler and the United Auto Workers.

What To Know About The GM-FCA Accusations

Three former FCA executives named as defendants in the racketeering lawsuit filed by GM have already pleaded guilty in the federal criminal case, which has embroiled Fiat and the UAW.

Fiat Chrysler's stock was down sharply in afternoon trading.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit alleges Fiat Chrysler corrupted the collective bargaining process between the UAW and FCA during talks in 2015 and earlier.

GM alleges Fiat Chrysler was able to secure lower wages than GM and concessions on the use of temporary workers that favored FCA because of the corruption.

The lawsuit alleges Fiat Chrysler was the "clear sponsor" of millions of dollars paid in bribes intended "to obtain benefits, concessions, and advantages in the negotiation, implementation, and administration of labor agreements over time."

FCA Responds

In a statement sent by email to Benzinga, a Fiat spokesperson said the lawsuit was without merit and appears intended to disrupt a proposed merger with Peugeot SA (OTC: PUGOY) parent Groupe PSA, as well as ongoing negotiations with the UAW.

"We are astonished by this filing, both its content and its timing," the FCA statement said. "We intend to vigorously defend against this meritless lawsuit and pursue all legal remedies in response to it.”

GM also alleges former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne was the driving force behind the alleged wrongdoing, though Marchionne died last year.

“We have no present intent to pursue the UAW," GM General Counsel Craig Glidden told The Detroit Free Press. "Our focus is on FCA. We believe the responsibility firmly rests on the orchestrater of the wrongdoing … and we plan to hold FCA responsible.”

GM hasn't named a dollar amount it's seeking in the suit. Glidden told the Free Press the amount would be "substantial."

Fiat Chrysler shares were down 4.11% to $14.95 at publication time. GM shares were also trading lower, down 2.89% to $35.33.

Related Links:

Fiat Chrysler And Peugeot's $48 Billion Merger⁠: A New Era In Mobility

Ford, UAW Agree On Tentative Deal; Automaker Will Boost Wages, Investment In Plants

Posted-In: labor Sergio Marchionne UAW United Auto WorkersM&A News Legal Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + FCAU)

What Tesla Analysts Are Saying Ahead Of Thursday's 'Cybertruck' Event
What To Expect From Tesla's 'Cybertruck' Event
California Won't Buy From Automakers Who Sided With Trump
Nissan's Nightmare Isn't Over Yet
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Pickups, SUVs And CUVs – The Bright Future Of The Specialized Equipment Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

PTSD-Related Suicides Among Military Veterans Are Rising: Experts Think Cannabis Can Help