What The Truck?!? Every Rose Has Its Thunberg

Today on What the Truck?!? Covenant Transport ends service to Mexico, XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) inches back into the M&A game, infrastructure just caught a break in state highway funding, and Universal Logistics has to pay out $36 million in damages after years of litigation. We also introduce our inaugural segment Now Trending in the Supply Chain, learn about the FreightTech 100 nominations, play a rousing round of Earnings Over/Under, and crack the whip with Comment Section Rodeo. Thanks for joining us on this Friday backhaul edition!

Watch the LIVE show

Image Sourced from Pixabay