Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) will acquire Genscape, a provider of real-time data and intelligence for commodity and energy markets, owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust for $364 million in cash.

Once the deal is complete Genscape will become part of Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business.

"With Genscape joining Wood Mackenzie, our customers will now better understand the defining issues facing key energy commodities—over the long term with Wood Mackenzie's existing offerings and in the short term through Genscape's offerings," said Neal Anderson, president of Wood Mackenzie.

Verisk closed Friday's session at $154.61 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $159.72 and a 52-week low of $102.74.

