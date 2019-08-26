Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verisk To Acquire Genscape For $364M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2019 8:17am   Comments
Share:

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) will acquire Genscape, a provider of real-time data and intelligence for commodity and energy markets, owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust for $364 million in cash.

Once the deal is complete Genscape will become part of Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business.

"With Genscape joining Wood Mackenzie, our customers will now better understand the defining issues facing key energy commodities—over the long term with Wood Mackenzie's existing offerings and in the short term through Genscape's offerings," said Neal Anderson, president of Wood Mackenzie.

Verisk closed Friday's session at $154.61 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $159.72 and a 52-week low of $102.74.

Related links:

Zogenix Will Acquire Modis Therapeutics In $250M Deal

The Week Ahead In Biotech: A Quiet One Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend

Posted-In: GenscapeM&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRSK)

Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Zogenix Will Acquire Modis Therapeutics In $250M Deal