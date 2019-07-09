Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 9, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 11:10am   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares were down 4.4% to $17.63. On Monday, shares rose more than 60% on news the company will announce cellulite trial data for the 26-week period on July 15.
  2. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.19% to $200.40. JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $233 to $239.
  3. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares were down 3.6% to $11.10 after the stock rose almost 14% on Monday. The company presented data from its Phase ½ Alta study evaluating investigational SB-525 gene therapy in patients with severe hemophilia A.
  4. Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares were down 20.9% to 22 cents. On Monday, the company announced record-breaking MagneGas production.
  5. Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX: CEI) shares were up 113.8% to $4.34. Shares continued to rally following the company’s announcement on Monday that it closed the acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings.
  6. Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares were up 35.3% to $65 after Cisco announced it will acquire the company for $70 per share in an all-cash deal.
  7. Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares were up 4% to $2.26. The company reported positive final results from its post-CE approval study of its C-Scan system.
  8. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 2.7% to $32.90. Nomura reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $33 to $37.
  9. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares were down 2.4% to $11.43. Shares continued to drop following the release of mixed study results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lumateperone as monotherapy in the treatment of major depressive episodes associated with bipolar depression.
  10. Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares were up 4% to $2.58 after the company announced its plans to acquire Spitfire Pharma. The acquisition of Spitfire Pharma will add a NASH drug candidate to the company’s existing portfolio.

Posted-In: News Crowdsourcing Intraday Update General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ACIA)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations
JPMorgan Raises Apple Price Target
As Investors Await Fed Chair Testimony Wednesday, PepsiCo Delivers Strong Results
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
What Caused The Opening Gap In Acacia Communications?
Cisco To Acquire Acacia In $2.6B Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate's Wildfire Measure