A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 9, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares were down 4.4% to $17.63. On Monday, shares rose more than 60% on news the company will announce cellulite trial data for the 26-week period on July 15.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 0.19% to $200.40. JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $233 to $239.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares were down 3.6% to $11.10 after the stock rose almost 14% on Monday. The company presented data from its Phase ½ Alta study evaluating investigational SB-525 gene therapy in patients with severe hemophilia A.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares were down 20.9% to 22 cents. On Monday, the company announced record-breaking MagneGas production.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (AMEX: CEI) shares were up 113.8% to $4.34. Shares continued to rally following the company’s announcement on Monday that it closed the acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares were up 35.3% to $65 after Cisco announced it will acquire the company for $70 per share in an all-cash deal.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares were up 4% to $2.26. The company reported positive final results from its post-CE approval study of its C-Scan system.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 2.7% to $32.90. Nomura reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $33 to $37.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares were down 2.4% to $11.43. Shares continued to drop following the release of mixed study results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lumateperone as monotherapy in the treatment of major depressive episodes associated with bipolar depression.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares were up 4% to $2.58 after the company announced its plans to acquire Spitfire Pharma. The acquisition of Spitfire Pharma will add a NASH drug candidate to the company’s existing portfolio.
