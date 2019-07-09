Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cisco To Acquire Acacia In $2.6B Deal
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019 8:21am   Comments
Share:
Cisco To Acquire Acacia In $2.6B Deal

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) will acquire Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) for $70 per share in cash, or for approximately $2.6 billion on a fully diluted basis, net of cash and marketable securities.

An existing Cisco supplier, Acacia designs and manufactures optical interconnect technologies that allow webscale companies, service providers, and data center operators to meet the fast-growing consumer demands for data.

“With the explosion of bandwidth in the multi-cloud era, optical interconnect technologies are becoming increasingly strategic,” said David Goeckeler, executive vice president and general manager of Cisco's networking and security business. “The acquisition of Acacia will allow us to build on the strength of our switching, routing and optical networking portfolio to address our customers' most demanding requirements."

Cisco shares trading down 1% at $55.63 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $58.15 and $40.25.

Acacia shares were trading higher by 38.70% at $66.66 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $62.18 and $31.42.

Related Links:

Gardner Denver To Purchase Sweden-Based Oina For $10M

Crane Raises Acquisition Offer For Circor

Posted-In: M&A News Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + ACIA)

Needham: Acacia Communications In Lead With Digital Signal Processing Development
As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Citizens Financial And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Inflation Data In Focus
A New Trade War ETF Arrives Right On Time
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session