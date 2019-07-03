Market Overview

Netflix Could Be Near A Deal For UK's Iconic Pinewood
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 03, 2019 9:24am   Comments
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) could be nearing a deal to rent Shepperton studios in Surrey, United Kingdom, as part of its global expansion, according to Sky News.

Netflix plans to announce the agreement alongside Shepperton's owner Pinewood Group‎ on Friday, according to the report. The ‎multi-year lease deal will provide the U.S.-listed film and television content platform with a new British hub.

Netflix shares were trading up 0.29% at $376.50 in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Posted-In: Sky NewsM&A News Rumors

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

