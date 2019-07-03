Netflix Could Be Near A Deal For UK's Iconic Pinewood
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) could be nearing a deal to rent Shepperton studios in Surrey, United Kingdom, as part of its global expansion, according to Sky News.
Netflix plans to announce the agreement alongside Shepperton's owner Pinewood Group on Friday, according to the report. The multi-year lease deal will provide the U.S.-listed film and television content platform with a new British hub.
Netflix shares were trading up 0.29% at $376.50 in Wednesday’s pre-market session.
