Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) could be nearing a deal to rent Shepperton studios in Surrey, United Kingdom, as part of its global expansion, according to Sky News.

Netflix plans to announce the agreement alongside Shepperton's owner Pinewood Group‎ on Friday, according to the report. The ‎multi-year lease deal will provide the U.S.-listed film and television content platform with a new British hub.

Netflix shares were trading up 0.29% at $376.50 in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

