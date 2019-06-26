A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 26, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares were up 12.2% to $36.69. Shares traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE: BPMX) shares were down 9.3% to 74 cents. The company on Tuesday announced its Phase 2b trial of BPX-04 for papulopustular rosacea had met both primary and secondary endpoints.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares were up 12.4% to $1.18. The stock traded higher on continued strength after a bullish blog post was published on Seeking Alpha on Tuesday.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) shares were up 1.25% to $164.51. Shares gained 25% on Tuesday after AbbVie announced plans to acquire the company.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares were down 6.7% to $15.86. On Tuesday, shares rose 26% after Imperial Capital initiated coverage on the stock with Outperform rating and a $71 price target.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares were up 1% to $157.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) shares were up 39.9% to $4.46. The company reported an agreement with Extreme Networks, in which Extreme will acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares were down 4.5% to $3.93. On Tuesday, the FDA responded to the company regarding its drug application for Edsivo in the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 3.3% to $155 after the company announced it had launched its new Beyond beef product.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares were down 11.6% to $2.9. Late Tuesday, the company announced that Phun utility tokens are available in international markets.
