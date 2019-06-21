Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)'s efforts to sell its retail business have intensified, said CEO Patrick Byrne, according to CNN Business.

"Two very attractive acquirers that I would have put high up on my list have shown up," Byrne told CNN Thursday at the Fortune Brainstorm Finance conference in New York.

Overstock shares were up 11.88% at $11.21 at the time of publication Friday.

Photo courtesy of Overstock.