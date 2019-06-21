Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overstock CEO Says Company's Retail Business Has Multiple Suitors
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 21, 2019 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Overstock CEO Says Company's Retail Business Has Multiple Suitors

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)'s efforts to sell its retail business have intensified, said CEO Patrick Byrne, according to CNN Business.

"Two very attractive acquirers that I would have put high up on my list have shown up," Byrne told CNN Thursday at the Fortune Brainstorm Finance conference in New York.

Overstock shares were up 11.88% at $11.21 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Overstock In Talks To Potentially Digitize Liberian Government Services

Intrexon CEO Made Big Open-Market Bets In May

Photo courtesy of Overstock. 

Posted-In: CNN BusinessM&A News Asset Sales Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OSTK)

Overstock In Talks To Potentially Digitize Liberian Government Services
Intrexon CEO Made Big Open-Market Bets In May
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Overstock CEO Releases Bizarre Statement To Explain Massive Stock Sale
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Overstock CEO Dumps 500K Shares In Open Market, Shares Tumble
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Aurora Cannabis Confirms Plans For Consumer Products In Canada