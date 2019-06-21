Inuvo, Inc (NYSE: INUV) says it has mutually agreed with ConversionPoint Technologies to terminate the agreement under which ConversionPoint was to acquire Inuvo.

“With the termination of the agreement, we will immediately refocus resources away from integration planning to new opportunities that maximize the growth potential of the IntentKeyTM, while maintaining important ValidClick revenue streams,” said Rich Howe, Inuvo’s CEO in a statement.

As part of the termination agreement, a $2.8 million break-up fee is payable to Inuvo.

Inuvo shares traded down 25% to 39 cents Friday morning.

