Thomson Reuters To Acquire Audit Service Company Confirmation
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 21, 2019 8:53am   Comments
Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) will acquire Confirmation for an undisclosed amount.

Confirmation provides digital confirmation services to around 16,000 audit firms, 4,000 banks and departments, and 5,000 law firms across 170 countries.

"The Confirmation acquisition will strengthen offerings to our core tax, accounting and audit customers," said Jim Smith, president and CEO Thomson Reuters. "We will continue to invest in solutions that help our customers automate tasks in their daily workflow. The Confirmation acquisition fits that objective."

Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Thomson Reuters shares traded down 0.31% to close Thursday's session at $66.52.

