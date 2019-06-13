Market Overview

Provention Bio Cancels Secondary Offering, Shares Rally
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 13, 2019
Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) has canceled the public offering of common stock previously announced June 10 due to market conditions.

Provention Bio had filed a registration statement on form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a registered underwritten public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its common stock.

Related: Provention Bio Jumps 300% After Pipeline Asset Shows Efficacy In Delaying Onset Of Diabetes In At-Risk Patients

According to the group, the termination results from an assessment by the company's management that current market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the company's shareholders.

Provention Bio has withdrawn its S-1 related to the offering and filed with the SEC.

Provention Bio shares were trading up 14% at $13.60 in Thursday's pre-market session. The stock closed June 7 at $4.35.

Posted-In: News Offerings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

