Truck-Lite Acquires TrackPoint Systems

Truck-Lite has acquired TrackPoint Systems, a provider of location-based asset management products.

New York-based Truck-Lite, a major provider of lighting in the trucking industry, announced the acquisition of the Nashville firm on June 7.

The two companies began working together in 2017 in a joint development project for Truck-Lite's Light-Out Detection System for trailers. TrackPoint's wireless, solar-powered solutions also bolstered Trucklight's Road Ready trailer telematics platform.

"Entering an agreement with TrackPoint was a key factor in Truck-Lite's emergence as a leading telematics systems provider. By combining our resources and expertise, we've built the most dynamic and customizable trailer telematics network available," Truck-Lite CEO Brian Kupchella said in a statement.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TrackPoint was founded in 2005. Its asset management products include location-based tracking for government and the private sector, including the transportation sector.

Image Sourced by Pixabay