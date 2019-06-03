Altria Buys 80% Stake In Non-Tobacco Oral Nicotine Pouch Company, on!
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) has entered into definitive agreements with the shareholders of Switzerland-based, Burger Söhne Holding AG to acquire 80-percent ownership of certain companies of the Burger Group that will commercialize “on!” products globally.
Altria will invest $372 million for the stake. The deal is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019.
The on! products are an oral tobacco-derived nicotine pouch product.
“Through our companies and investments, we have access to the leading products and brands in the moist smokeless tobacco, e-vapor and heated tobacco categories," said Altria CEO Howard Willard in a press release. "This acquisition will add another non-combustible product to our portfolio in what we believe is a high-potential, rapidly-developing oral TDN products ( tobacco-derived nicotine) category."
Altria's stock closed Friday at $49.06 per share.
Related Links:
Report: Juul Could Open Its Own US Stores
Tobacco Stocks Trading Lower After Nielsen Data Shows Drop in Cigarette Sales
Posted-In: M&A News Contracts Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.