10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2022 1:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares moved upwards by 17.6% to $36.33 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 85.1K shares, making up 142.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.0 million.
  • Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) stock moved upwards by 13.49% to $9.67. The current volume of 552.2K shares is 16.7% of Tritium DCFC's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) stock increased by 7.61% to $13.85. As of 13:30 EST, Energy Vault Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 146.6K, which is 10.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares increased by 6.33% to $26.35. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 182.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 37.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.0 million.

 

Losers

  • Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock declined by 22.6% to $1.86 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 256.6K shares is 421.0% of Gaucho Group Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock declined by 20.31% to $2.12. The current volume of 438.8K shares is 60.7% of Helbiz's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares declined by 17.48% to $2.03. The current volume of 107.2 million shares is 219.0% of DiDi Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) stock fell 13.16% to $7.13. The current volume of 253.7K shares is 41.5% of Vertical Aerospace's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares decreased by 12.61% to $0.79. As of 13:30 EST, Guardforce AI Co's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 27.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares fell 11.61% to $7.62. The current volume of 316.8K shares is 190.6% of Nuvve Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

