12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 2:01pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) stock rose 45.8% to $2.77 during Thursday's regular session. Trevi Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 15.2 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 2251.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.3 million.
  • Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares rose 35.29% to $8.51. The current volume of 75.1 million shares is 1253.6% of Sunshine Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
  • Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares increased by 25.31% to $6.98. Trading volume for Ikena Oncology's stock is 271.4K as of 13:31 EST. This is 214.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $252.0 million.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares rose 23.67% to $5.85. As of 13:31 EST, Werewolf Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 10.9 million, which is 15426.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million.
  • Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) stock increased by 15.49% to $6.71. The current volume of 53.8K shares is 58.6% of Vor Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $251.5 million.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) stock moved upwards by 14.73% to $1.28. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 772.2K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 130.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.

Losers

  • Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) shares declined by 74.2% to $15.25 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Blue Water Vaccines's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 2572.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.4 million.
  • Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) stock declined by 50.86% to $1.15. As of 13:31 EST, Aptinyx's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 3794.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.8 million.
  • Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) shares declined by 35.93% to $8.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.2 million, which is 757.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.9 million.
  • Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) stock fell 29.36% to $12.64. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 503.3K shares, making up 56.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock fell 14.74% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares decreased by 13.42% to $4.49. As of 13:31 EST, Celsion's stock is trading at a volume of 394.2K, which is 66.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

