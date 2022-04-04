12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) shares increased by 26.2% to $3.28 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Cognition Therapeutics's stock is 154.8K as of 13:31 EST. This is 194.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock increased by 24.42% to $2.29. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 312.3K shares, making up 135.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares moved upwards by 23.05% to $0.96. The current volume of 6.5 million shares is 272.8% of GBS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) stock increased by 21.67% to $2.47. As of 13:31 EST, WAVE Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 488.0K, which is 156.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.7 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares moved upwards by 20.64% to $2.63. Biophytis's stock is trading at a volume of 211.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 579.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) stock increased by 19.57% to $8.39. Trading volume for Nuvectis Pharma's stock is 112.3K as of 13:31 EST. This is 4.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.
Losers
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares decreased by 31.9% to $1.66 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 15.9 million, which is 717.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.6 million.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares decreased by 15.41% to $13.21. Longeveron's stock is trading at a volume of 10.3 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 237.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.1 million.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares fell 11.11% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
- HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) stock declined by 10.39% to $2.07. HOOKIPA Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 870.3K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 13.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.2 million.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock declined by 8.26% to $7.17. Trading volume for Renalytix's stock is 106.8K as of 13:31 EST. This is 85.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock fell 7.86% to $0.19. The current volume of 5.6 million shares is 407.3% of Agile Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
