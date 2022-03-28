12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares rose 38.3% to $1.66 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 142.9% of TC BioPharm (Holdings)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares moved upwards by 24.08% to $4.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 30.8 million, which is 655.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
- CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) shares increased by 17.86% to $5.41. As of 13:31 EST, CareCloud's stock is trading at a volume of 157.5K, which is 213.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.3 million.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock moved upwards by 17.73% to $0.62. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.6 million, which is 115.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
- enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) shares increased by 14.08% to $5.48. Trading volume for enVVeno Medical's stock is 215.5K as of 13:31 EST. This is 451.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) stock moved upwards by 12.33% to $5.1. Trading volume for ORIC Pharmaceuticals's stock is 949.9K as of 13:31 EST. This is 223.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.1 million.
Losers
- NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares decreased by 47.8% to $1.16 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for NeuroOne Medical Tech's stock is 1.4 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 2624.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock declined by 31.7% to $3.88. Trading volume for Capricor Therapeutics's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 344.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.2 million.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock declined by 28.2% to $3.06. Trading volume for NexImmune's stock is 520.5K as of 13:31 EST. This is 365.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.8 million.
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) stock declined by 23.46% to $5.94. The current volume of 517.6K shares is 1517.8% of LumiraDx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) stock declined by 23.13% to $27.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 473.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS) stock fell 21.97% to $4.37. Trading volume for Gelesis Holdings's stock is 92.4K as of 13:31 EST. This is 20.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.5 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 2 days ago.
