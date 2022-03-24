12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) stock increased by 26.3% to $1.73 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 55.2 million shares is 5751.8% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares increased by 25.67% to $6.59. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 3232.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) stock rose 23.65% to $1.15. As of 13:31 EST, Mustang Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 260.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) stock increased by 19.02% to $2.69. Gracell Biotechnologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 580.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.5 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock rose 16.38% to $0.27. As of 13:31 EST, Zosano Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 65.5 million, which is 611.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) stock rose 16.05% to $3.79. As of 13:31 EST, Evelo Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 452.6K, which is 145.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $202.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock declined by 15.9% to $0.28 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 251.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) stock fell 14.97% to $4.66. Trading volume for Sonendo's stock is 92.9K as of 13:31 EST. This is 75.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) stock fell 11.53% to $2.61. The current volume of 200.0K shares is 129.4% of Aptinyx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $176.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) shares fell 11.32% to $7.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock declined by 10.95% to $1.22. Precipio's stock is trading at a volume of 373.4K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 217.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock fell 10.94% to $0.63. Trading volume for Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is 504.1K as of 13:31 EST. This is 260.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers