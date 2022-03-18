10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock rose 53.5% to $3.93 during Friday's regular session. DiDi Global's stock is trading at a volume of 214.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 661.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 billion.
- Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) stock rose 22.64% to $7.15. Full Truck Alliance Co's stock is trading at a volume of 13.6 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 182.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares rose 21.17% to $0.7. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 223.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $272.0 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) shares rose 20.47% to $1.53. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 2.3 million, which is 109.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares fell 7.9% to $3.67 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock fell 7.1% to $1.31. Trading volume for Energy Focus's stock is 375.9K as of 13:31 EST. This is 35.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock fell 7.01% to $0.31. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 10.3 million, which is 374.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares declined by 6.61% to $0.64. As of 13:31 EST, OceanPal's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares decreased by 6.6% to $9.56. Singularity Future's stock is trading at a volume of 983.4K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 89.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.2 million.
- Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) stock fell 6.44% to $15.11. The company's market cap stands at $190.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers