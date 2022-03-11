 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) shares rose 19.8% to $7.63 during Friday's regular session. TeraWulf's stock is trading at a volume of 323.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 165.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $762.8 million.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) shares increased by 11.38% to $9.59. Trading volume for BigBear.ai Holdings's stock is 333.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 137.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock rose 8.93% to $3.9. As of 12:30 EST, Ipsidy's stock is trading at a volume of 150.0K, which is 64.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.5 million.
  • Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares moved upwards by 8.57% to $1.32. Trading volume for Addvantage Technologies's stock is 58.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) stock rose 7.52% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $928.5 million.
  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.64. Trading volume for GSE Systems's stock is 118.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 231.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.

 

Losers

  • Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) shares fell 26.2% to $5.78 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 595.0K shares, making up 322.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock decreased by 25.98% to $0.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 44.5 million, which is 117.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX) shares declined by 25.18% to $3.23. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 246.6K shares, making up 151.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $316.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares declined by 24.04% to $2.75. Trading volume for Tuya's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 106.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock decreased by 23.35% to $71.97. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.9 million shares, making up 533.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) stock declined by 19.23% to $15.67. Comtech Telecom's stock is trading at a volume of 312.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 228.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $412.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AEY + AUID)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2022
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com