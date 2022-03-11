12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) shares rose 19.8% to $7.63 during Friday's regular session. TeraWulf's stock is trading at a volume of 323.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 165.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $762.8 million.
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) shares increased by 11.38% to $9.59. Trading volume for BigBear.ai Holdings's stock is 333.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 137.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock rose 8.93% to $3.9. As of 12:30 EST, Ipsidy's stock is trading at a volume of 150.0K, which is 64.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.5 million.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares moved upwards by 8.57% to $1.32. Trading volume for Addvantage Technologies's stock is 58.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 19.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) stock rose 7.52% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $928.5 million.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $1.64. Trading volume for GSE Systems's stock is 118.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 231.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
Losers
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) shares fell 26.2% to $5.78 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 595.0K shares, making up 322.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock decreased by 25.98% to $0.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 44.5 million, which is 117.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX) shares declined by 25.18% to $3.23. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 246.6K shares, making up 151.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $316.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) shares declined by 24.04% to $2.75. Trading volume for Tuya's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 106.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock decreased by 23.35% to $71.97. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.9 million shares, making up 533.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) stock declined by 19.23% to $15.67. Comtech Telecom's stock is trading at a volume of 312.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 228.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $412.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
