Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares rose 9.38% to $6.18 during Thursday's regular session. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 306.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.

(NASDAQ:TIPT) stock increased by 4.79% to $12.89. Trading volume for Tiptree's stock is 52.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 76.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $437.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock moved upwards by 2.34% to $24.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5K shares, making up 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock moved upwards by 2.34% to $24.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5K shares, making up 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock rose 1.34% to $6.04. The current volume of 74.5K shares is 66.4% of Oxbridge Re Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

(NASDAQ:OXBR) stock rose 1.34% to $6.04. The current volume of 74.5K shares is 66.4% of Oxbridge Re Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares increased by 1.07% to $64.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 27.3K, which is 20.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $659.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NYSE:HCI) shares increased by 1.07% to $64.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 27.3K, which is 20.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $659.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. Markel (NYSE:MKL) stock rose 0.9% to $1276.69. The current volume of 39.3K shares is 81.0% of Markel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 billion.

Losers

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 9.83% to $1.01 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 345.9K shares, making up 15.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.7 million.

(NYSE:LMND) stock declined by 8.47% to $19.82. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 602.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock declined by 7.96% to $2.43. The current volume of 876.3K shares is 31.5% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.2 million.

(NYSE:SLQT) stock declined by 7.96% to $2.43. The current volume of 876.3K shares is 31.5% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.2 million. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock declined by 5.31% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 39.4K, which is 37.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) stock declined by 5.31% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 39.4K, which is 37.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million. eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock fell 4.94% to $10.79. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 415.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 65.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.9 million.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) stock fell 4.94% to $10.79. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 415.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 65.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.9 million. Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock fell 4.93% to $1.35. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 103.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $532.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.