 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares rose 9.38% to $6.18 during Thursday's regular session. Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 306.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock increased by 4.79% to $12.89. Trading volume for Tiptree's stock is 52.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 76.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $437.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Conifer Holdings, Inc. - Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock moved upwards by 2.34% to $24.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5K shares, making up 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock rose 1.34% to $6.04. The current volume of 74.5K shares is 66.4% of Oxbridge Re Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares increased by 1.07% to $64.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 27.3K, which is 20.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $659.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Markel (NYSE:MKL) stock rose 0.9% to $1276.69. The current volume of 39.3K shares is 81.0% of Markel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 billion.

Losers

  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock declined by 9.83% to $1.01 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 345.9K shares, making up 15.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.7 million.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock declined by 8.47% to $19.82. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 602.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock declined by 7.96% to $2.43. The current volume of 876.3K shares is 31.5% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.2 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock declined by 5.31% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 39.4K, which is 37.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock fell 4.94% to $10.79. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 415.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 65.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.9 million.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) stock fell 4.93% to $1.35. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 103.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $532.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (EHTH + CNFRL)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
eHealth's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Expert Ratings For eHealth
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2022
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IMIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com