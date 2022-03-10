12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) stock rose 27.8% to $0.61 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 22.7 million shares is 2727.6% of Pintec Technology Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- AGM Group Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) stock moved upwards by 9.99% to $1.76. Trading volume for AGM Group Hldgs's stock is 282.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 127.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock rose 9.45% to $6.18. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 305.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares moved upwards by 9.42% to $0.89. As of 12:30 EST, Lion Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 261.6K, which is 109.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) shares rose 9.31% to $0.58. The current volume of 117.2K shares is 142.0% of Jupai Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Dragon Victory Intl (NASDAQ:LYL) shares increased by 7.76% to $1.11. As of 12:30 EST, Dragon Victory Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 182.4K, which is 331.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
Losers
- Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock declined by 51.1% to $3.44 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 3112.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock fell 21.19% to $8.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 482.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) stock declined by 16.47% to $2.06. Trading volume for MoneyLion's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $471.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares fell 16.17% to $28.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares, making up 206.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares decreased by 12.55% to $15.87. Trading volume for 360 DigiTech's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) stock decreased by 11.0% to $7.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.1 million, which is 52.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 billion.
