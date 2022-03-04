 Skip to main content

8 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 12:59pm   Comments
Gainers

  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock moved upwards by 8.3% to $3.65 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, SemiLEDs's stock is trading at a volume of 152.4K, which is 190.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock moved upwards by 7.83% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

 

Losers

  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock fell 23.4% to $4.67 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 250.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.8 million.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock decreased by 22.32% to $21.2. As of 12:30 EST, Cambium Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 518.9K, which is 241.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.8 million.
  • Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) stock decreased by 14.14% to $6.66. Weave Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 307.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 129.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares declined by 12.76% to $9.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.7 million, which is 65.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
  • Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock fell 12.63% to $2.56. The current volume of 14.7 million shares is 282.3% of Velodyne Lidar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock fell 11.91% to $20.65. As of 12:30 EST, C3.ai's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 129.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

