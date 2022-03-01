12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares rose 172.1% to $0.92 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 157.8 million shares, making up 22074.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares increased by 60.24% to $3.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 75.3 million shares, making up 3579.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $294.3 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock increased by 37.3% to $0.63. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 48.8 million shares, making up 4771.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) stock increased by 25.18% to $21.92. Trading volume for Oak Street Health's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 142.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock moved upwards by 21.15% to $0.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares, making up 420.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) stock increased by 20.4% to $0.33. Enveric Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 42.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3410.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
Losers
- GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock declined by 38.8% to $16.77 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.7 million shares, making up 1483.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) shares decreased by 27.48% to $52.94. The current volume of 410.8K shares is 757.4% of Semler Scientific's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $357.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock decreased by 21.95% to $10.03. Atara Biotherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 999.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 118.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $901.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock fell 21.2% to $5.59. Trading volume for Heron Therapeutics's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 179.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $570.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares declined by 19.46% to $2.5. Trading volume for Endo International's stock is 7.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 157.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) stock decreased by 18.36% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
